Twin Falls youth council holds suicide awareness walk

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:47 PM, May 20, 2019

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Magic Valley residents got up early Saturday morning to take part in a color fun run for a good cause.

A couple hundred people took advantage of the break in the rain to take part in a mental health and teen suicide awareness color fun run put on by the Twin Falls City Youth Council.

The run started off with advocate Dani Salts giving a speech on the importance of talking about mental health.

"The teenagers of this community are wanting to speak about this subject. They want a change, they know that what is happening right now is no longer working, they're demanding that we recognize that there's a necessity and a need for suicide awareness and prevention,” Salts explained.

This was the first time a walk like this was put on by the youth council, and the run/walk went from the Twin Falls Visitors Center to the parking lot at the corner of Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus