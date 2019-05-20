Twin Falls youth council holds suicide awareness walk

Magic Valley residents got up early Saturday morning to take part in a color fun run for a good cause.

A couple hundred people took advantage of the break in the rain to take part in a mental health and teen suicide awareness color fun run put on by the Twin Falls City Youth Council.

The run started off with advocate Dani Salts giving a speech on the importance of talking about mental health.

"The teenagers of this community are wanting to speak about this subject. They want a change, they know that what is happening right now is no longer working, they're demanding that we recognize that there's a necessity and a need for suicide awareness and prevention,” Salts explained.

This was the first time a walk like this was put on by the youth council, and the run/walk went from the Twin Falls Visitors Center to the parking lot at the corner of Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road.