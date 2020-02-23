Twin boys die in house fire

Authorities say twin 3-year-old boys have died in a house fire in the north-central Idaho town of Weippe.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the fire happened early Friday.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz says the boys' parents were able to escape the fire, but the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and the flames were too intense to rescue the boys.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal. Authorities did not immediately release the family's name or other details.