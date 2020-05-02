Twin Falls city officials aren’t adding restrictions to re-opening plan

Twin Falls city leaders say they aren't adding any restrictions to the governor's re-opening plan.

Twin city officials aren’t adding restrictions to re-opening plan (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Friday's press conference began with the city manager sharing conversations that he has had with partners at St. Luke’s, stating that as of Wednesday, there was slightly more than 100 total people in the hospital and less than 10 of those were COVID-19 related. Also as of Wednesday there is no COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

“Local governments in Idaho do not have the ability to have a lesser order that is created by the governor, however we can create a more restrictive order then the governor has put into place, by virtue of title 50 chapter 606," said Travis Rothweiler.

As Friday marks the first day of stage one of Idaho governor Brad Little's, 4 stage plan to re-open Idaho, officials spoke in regards to how the city is feeling about the plan moving forward and whether or not added restrictions are needed.

“Right now in our conversations with local health professionals, we don't believe that there are any addition requirements that need to be put in place, based on our current overall health condition.”

City officials say they will continue to enforce the governors order through education, and at last resort a citation can be issued for non-compliance, as of right now they have issued three citations.

“They were more as a result of failing to comply in social gathering, as it resulted in cruising and drag racing,” said Rothweiler.

The city manager also revealed that the Twin Falls library will soon be offering curbside service.

“In my conversations with Terra the library director, they are just settling back into their organization so give them a couple of days but they are going to start doing a curbside delivery service.”

