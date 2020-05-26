A Twin Falls woman is making the journey across Idaho all on foot, traveling from Nevada up to Canada.

Twin falls woman begins journey to walk across Idaho (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Starting in Jackpot, Nevada, on Saturday, and meeting with family and friends on Sunday, at the Perrine Bridge, 75-year-old Suzie Taylor is on the move. Twenty-five years ago, she walked side-to-side across Idaho from Wyoming to Oregon. Now her new goal is to go from top to bottom.

Taylor is hoping the journey will only take about 30 days, because that is how much time she took off of work.

“I have always been an avid walker, and I have lived in Idaho all of my life, and I just thought it would be a neat thing to do," Taylor said. "Like I said, it just fell out of my mouth, I wasn't thinking about it, that is just what came to my mind and once I said it, I’m a woman of my word, so I figured I better do it."

Taylor has no plan of slowing down. She's already planning ahead for when she turns 100 to walk across the Idaho panhandle from Montana to Washington.