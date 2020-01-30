Twitter, Pinterest crack down on voter misinformation

Twitter and Pinterest are rolling out new efforts to root out voting misinformation ahead of the November elections.

Twitter has created a new tool to make it easier for users to report tweets that broadcast false information about registering to vote or casting a ballot.

Pinterest, meanwhile, announced that it will remove posts that mislead people about when, how and where they can vote.

Most big social media platforms already prohibit material that seeks to suppress voting, but the companies say they want to do more to stop misinformation that might reduce turnout on Election Day.

