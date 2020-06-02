Two Jerome teens arrested for attempting to encourage a riot

Two teenage boys are in custody Monday night after allegedly attempting to encourage a riot.

At around 10:45 a.m., the Jerome Police Department was notified of a post being circulated via social media platform Snapchat. According to a press release from the Police Chief Dan Hall, the post called for violent protesting in Jerome on Monday. With violence occurring throughout the country over the last several days, the post was taken very seriously, and an investigation was launched.

With the support of other local law enforcement agencies, the Jerome Police Department identified two suspects — one 17-year-old male from Gooding County and one 16-year-old male from Jerome — who were responsible for the posts. Both youths were arrested for conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and attempting to start a riot.

Law enforcement agencies prepared for any possible violent event, but as of 7 p.m. Hall said there was no sign of pending unrest. The police department will have extra staffing in effect.

"The members of Jerome Police Department share the sorrow and outrage of our community and our nation over the death of George Floyd while in police custody and we support the right of people to engage in peaceful expression in such matters of deep concern," Hall said in the news release.

At this point, there is no reason to believe that the juveniles involved conspired with terrorist or other radical organization.