Two Magic Valley non-profits nominated for a community pioneer award

Two Magic Valley nonprofits are nominated for a community pioneer award from the Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

“Go onto Pioneer Federal Credit Union community pioneers, and look for Dave R, and I’ll also throw out Mandy archer, she's a good friend of mine, voting ends this Sunday,” Ruhter said.

This happens every year, for the past eight years, and the Twin Falls Search and Rescue has been nominated as well the QRU fundraiser from Kimberly. If either one wins, they will get a $5,000 donation to help get more supplies or training that they need to help people in the community. Dave Ruhter, from the Twin Falls Search and Rescue, has been nominated.

Mandy Archer says that she is honored to be nominated and hopes to get the Magic Valley's name out there for people to see.

“I would be ecstatic if either me or Dave won. For us to put the Magic Valley down there, the winners are being presented with checks at the Boise Hawks baseball game, on Aug. 10. So, to have the Magic Valley represented in Ada County against a bunch of Treasure Valley non-profits, I think would be amazing,” Archer said.

Brett Loveless, branch manager at the Pioneer Federal Credit Union said that Magic Valley is a great area to be in.

“It’s fantastic that we have two people from the Magic Valley to recognize what really does happen here in the Magic Valley locally. So, we can be proud of who we are and what we represent,” Loveless said.

If you want to vote for either one of these Magic Valley non-profits, you can go to the Pioneer Federal Credit Union website.

