Two Magic Valley organizations are teaming up to help students be exposed to a sport that they might never get a chance to do.

Two Magic Valley organizations team up to provide rock climbing opportunities (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The Boys and Girls Clubs of The Magic Valley and Gemstone Climbing Center are teaming up to provide climbing opportunities for children in the Magic Valley.

Students in this afterschool program spend about seven hours a day in a desk as school. Instead of heading straight home when the bell rings, some of them will now be able to climb the walls of Gemstone and hopefully learn some life-long lessons along the way to the top.

KMVT spoke with Hailey Barnes one of the owners of Gemstone Climbing Center to get her take on her hopes with this partnership and this program.

“It’s expanding their world because climbing is a lifetime sport and it they can go anywhere with it," Barnes said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs also hope that his program will offer an opportunity for growth for many of their members.

“I think for a lot of them it’s going to give them a new opportunity and hopefully, when the eight-week session is over hopefully it’s something they continue to do and grow in climbing or in other areas," said Bri Owen, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley.

Both organizations are excited to offer this opportunity and hope the members get as much out of it as possible.

"It’s hard and you are going to fall and you have to get back up and try again and it’s fun and it’s challenging and when you get out on a wall there is always a memory made," Barnes said.