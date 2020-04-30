Two Twin Falls County campgrounds set to open this weekend

Camping at some Twin Falls County areas will soon be more open once again to the public.

Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Department told KMVT both the Rock Creek RV Park and Murtaugh Lake will be open to campers this weekend.

While Idaho state parks are currently closed to campers, and they will remain closed till May 15.

KMVT also spoke with Oregon Trail Campgrounds of Twin Falls who said that they believe camping is a great and safe choice right now.

"Being outside actually reduces the risk of catching the virus or anything like that, so I think that camping right now is just a great idea for everybody," said Mark Lopshire, owner of Oregon Trail Campgrounds.

The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department said state parks are open for day use only, but they want to remind everyone to please still follow social distancing guidelines.