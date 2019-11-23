Two adoptions held Friday to celebrate National Adoption Day

November is National Adoption Month, and earlier on Friday the Fifth Judicial District held an event in celebration of youth finding a good home.

Around 3 p.m. inside of Twin Falls County Courtroom 6, there were two adoptions that took place. They had the opportunity to listen to a guest speaker who could relay his experiences with adoption and ended the event with refreshments to celebrate their families officially coming together.

"I've had him since birth, so he was in the foster care system and he's been with me ever since. He went home with dad for a short time and then came back and everything. But it's been really an interesting process," says Mary Jones.

It was some families first time having to enter a courtroom and speak to a judge, but despite the process, each of them described it as a wonderful day.