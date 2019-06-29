Two dead following incident at Redfish Lake

A man and a child are dead after an incident at Redfish Lake Friday.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said a 4 to 5-year-old child was pulled from Redfish Lake Friday, and was originally transported to St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum.

According to the Custer County Sheriff in a post on Facebook, the girl died after being transported by air ambulance to Boise Medical Center.

Friday's investigation into the incident involved finding an overturned kayak and a pair of men's boots on a nearby bank.

Idaho Fish and Game officer's sonar detected what they believed to be a body about 55 feet below the lake's surface.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office then requested divers from Bingham County.

Divers searched the waters until about 7 p.m. Friday evening, and started again Saturday morning, finding the body at 10:39 a.m.

No names have been released at this time.

