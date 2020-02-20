Two dead, two injured and one officer hurt after shots fired at Caldwell senior community

Two people are dead, two are injured and one officer is hurt Thursday after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Caldwell.

The officer has non-life threatening injuries, according to the Caldwell Chief of Police. Officers have secured the area and are not letting anyone in or out.

Officials said the incident happened at the Portstewart Senior Community, a complex for the elderly.

No one has been identified at this time including the suspect.

Canyon County Dispatch said the call came in at 4:19 p.m.