Two elk test positive for brucellosis

State officials say the livestock disease brucellosis has been found in elk in southwestern Montana’s Ruby Mountains for the first time.

It's the latest evidence that the disease that can cause animals to prematurely abort their young continues to slowly spread among wildlife.

Two elk tested positive for exposure during recent testing by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The disease can infect cattle, bison, and elk. It’s been essentially eradicated in U.S. livestock herds but persists in wildlife populations in and around Yellowstone National Park.