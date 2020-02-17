Two firefighters accepted into the National Fire Academy

Two local firefighters are heading to the National Fire Academy in Maryland.

"Bar none, there is no other place to get the kind of training that we’ll get at the fire academy," said Tim Daniels, a firefighter.

The National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland has been training first responders since 1979 and two Rock Creek Fire District first responders have been accepted.

"You have to apply for it, this is actually the second time I have applied for this same class, the first time I was not accepted and this time I was accepted, so I am going to take a juvenile fire prevention class," said Taylor Hunsaker, a driver at Rock Creek Fire.

After you get accepted to the fire academy, you travel to Maryland for a one week class.

"Our department is getting a little more active in helping kids, throughout the valley here and helping try to keep them doing the right thing, we have more involved in schools, so I think this will be a great class for me to learn how to deal with kids," said Hunsaker.

But for Daniels, this will be his second time going to the academy, and he says he is still in contact with many of the people he met last time.

"Being able to lean on them from time to time when you have questions or hurdles, that you come up with in your department, sometimes these departments have always been through these growing pains or they have already had those situations, or have ideas on how to move forward, so it’s just a plethora of knowledge that you can’t get anywhere else," Daniels said.

And they both say that being able to go and bring back the knowledge they gain will help the Rock Creek Fire Department.

"To get that kind of training and be able to bring it back here it’s not just for myself, we are big on any of the classes that we go to, we’ll bring it back to the rest of the guys and we get a chance to share that knowledge with everybody, kind of paying it forward you know," said Daniels.