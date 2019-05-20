Two handguns and ammunition found in carry-on luggage in Boise airport

Two handguns and ammunition were found at the Boise Airport early Monday morning.

The Transportation Security Administration said they found an unloaded Ruger .380 and a Walter P-22 with six rounds of ammunition. Additional rounds were found in the carry-on luggage.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday while the male traveler was being screened to go to Las Vegas.

The firearms were confiscated and the incident has been referred to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

This brings the number to five guns found by TSA at the Boise Airport this year.