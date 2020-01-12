Two in jail after allegedly stealing car with kids inside

Two people are in jail for grand theft, after allegedly stealing a car Saturday night in Pocatello.

Idaho State Police say it all happened after the car Raymond Aguirre, 24, and Bobbie Jo Torres, 29, of Pocatello were driving slid off the road, at about 8:35 P.M.

Before police arrived, a passerby driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 stopped to assist the pair. Aguirre and Torres then stole the Pontiac and fled the scene.

There were two minors in the Pontiac at the time it was stolen.

At approximately 9:08 P.M. officers from Pocatello Police Department and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office found the unoccupied Pontiac at a residence on Dolbeer Street in Pocatello.

Officers took Aguirre and Torres into custody, however, the minors were not located at the scene.

The juveniles were later located at a relative's house on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello where they had walked from Dolbeer Street.

Aguirre and Torres were incarcerated in the Bannock County Jail for grand theft. Further charges are pending. The incident is still under investigation.

