Two new sturgeon fishing access sites cleared in the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area

Recent efforts by Idaho Fish and Game will help to provide additional public access sites when fishing for sturgeon on the Snake River.

One of the new sturgeon fishing access sites cut in along the Snake River in the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area. (Source: IDFG)

In response to requests from local sturgeon anglers, staff from the Magic Valley region cleared two new sturgeon fishing access points within the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area south of Wendell. They're named the "Sugar Cube Sturgeon Fishing Holes."

These same sturgeon anglers were key in helping to identify known sites where sturgeon can be found in the stretch of the river that includes the wildlife management area. Once identified, department staff cleared brush to make the sites accessible.