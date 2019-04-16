Two semi-truck crash severs fuel tank, sends some down storm drain at Jerome truck stop

An accident between two semi-trucks earlier this evening ended up with a spill of about 70 gallons of fuel.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. at the Flying J truck stop in Jerome.

One driver was in his truck when he thought he was parked but started rolling and then hit a parked semi-truck.

Idaho State Police said the fuel tank on the parked truck was severed. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Environmental Protection Agency were notified since some of the diesel fuel leaked into a storm drain.

An ISP trooper said they are not sure how much went into the drain. The Flying J also has a contract with a hazardous materials company who was contacted to come out to the scene.

No one was injured in this accident.