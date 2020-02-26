Two taken into custody after Twin Falls robbery

Two suspects were caught and taken into custody after robbing

a Family Dollar on Addison Avenue east Tuesday afternoon.

The Twin Falls Police Department got a call at 4:56 p.m. saying an armed Hispanic male demanded money from the cashier and left in a red car once he got the money.

A while later, at 5:17 p.m. police spotted the red vehicle and did a traffic stop on Pheasant Street West where multiple people were inside

the car.

Eighteen-year-old Marcos N. Rodriguez was arrested and taken into custody with a younger female, who was charged with aiding and abetting.

Twin Falls Police Department public outreach coordinator J.P. O’Donnell, said they were taken without incident.

“Fortunately, nobody was harmed in the initial robbery, and also nobody was harmed as far as the apprehension so this is one of those cases we were able to bring to up closed without anybody being harmed,” O’Donnell stated.

O’Donnell also said it was a team effort between, the Twin Falls

Police Department, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police.

Detectives are currently finalizing the investigation.