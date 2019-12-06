‘Two-toed Moe’ the sloth meets new girlfriend named Lightning at Cincinnati zoo

The holiday season is a time for love — just ask the Hallmark Channel — or you could ask the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden where love is blossoming for two of its residents.

‘Two-toed Moe’ the sloth is missing from his habitat in Discovery Forest, but it’s for a good reason: He’s being introduced to his new girlfriend, Lightning.

“So far, things are going well with the couple but, as you might imagine for a sloth courtship, they’re taking things slowly,” the zoo said in their Facebook post on Thursday evening.

Moe and his new, 7-year-old love interest have already gotten nose-to-nose and are sharing a space behind the scenes, the zoo says.

Lightning and Two-toed Moe are enjoying a romantic, two-week stay in their private habitat before Lightning gets to explore Discovery Forest on her own for a day or two. Once she’s gotten a feel for her new home, Moe will join her, the zoo says.

