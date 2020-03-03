Deaths reported after tornadoes touch down in Tennessee near downtown Nashville

At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in Tennessee, including one that caused damage near downtown Nashville.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. It confirmed the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported via Twitter that they have received reports of two fatalities, both from East Nashville.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter it was responding to reports of about 40 structure collapses around Nashville.

News outlets report the storm was expected to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail.

