DUI related two-vehicle accident sends one to Twin Falls hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Twin Falls sent one person to the hospital Monday night.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred at 10:15 p.m. Monday night at Falls Avenue and Sparks Street North.

A spokesperson said one vehicle ran a stop sign, hitting another vehicle.

One person was transported via ground ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One adult is in custody on driving under the influence charges.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.

