Two-vehicle accident sends two people to hospital

Updated: Mon 10:16 PM, Jul 01, 2019

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A two-vehicle accident in Buhl sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at about 7:09 p.m. on 1700 East, 4000 North.

A spokesperson said one vehicle ran a stop sign, hitting another vehicle.

Two people were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley, one by ground ambulance and another in a personal vehicle.

She said they both had non-life-threatening injuries.

