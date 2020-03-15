Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 4K confirmed and probable cases in the Gem State





UPDATE (Saturday, June 20)

For the third day in a row, more than 100 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Idaho, with 135 cases being reported Saturday.

Idaho has now surpassed 4,000 cases, with 4,006 cases across the state.

Ada county has 1,166 cases, leading the state.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reports 519 cases, Twin Falls County reports 511 cases, Jerome County reports 216 cases, Cassia County reports 167 cases, Minidoka County reports 115 cases, Gooding County reports 61 cases and Lincoln County reports 35 cases.

UPDATE (Friday, June 19)

State health officials are reporting 128 new confirmed and probable cases Friday.

This brings the state total to 3,871, and the death toll remains at 89.

Cases in Ada County reached 1,100. Cases in Canyon County reached 403.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reports 518 cases, Twin Falls County reports 507 cases, Jerome County reports 216 cases, Cassia County reports 163 cases, Minidoka County reports 115 cases, Gooding County reports 60 cases and Lincoln County reports 35 cases.

UPDATE (Thursday, June 18)

Idaho health officials reported Thursday 111 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 3,743 cases.

So far 3,088 people are presumed recovered from the disease. Deaths related to the virus in the state are at 89.

Cases in Ada County reached 1,043. Cases in Canyon County reached 369.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reports 517 cases, Twin Falls County reports 504 cases, Jerome County report 216 cases, Cassia County reports 158 cases, Minidoka County reports 113 cases, Gooding County reports 60 cases and Lincoln County reports 35 cases.





UPDATE (Wednesday, June 17)

Idaho health officials reported Wednesday 92 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 3,632 cases.

So far 3,013 people are presumed recovered from the disease. Deaths related to the virus in the state are at 88.

Cases in Ada County reached 986. Cases in Canyon County reached 369.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reports 515 cases, Twin Falls County reports 499 cases, Jerome County report 214 cases, Cassia County reports 152 cases, Minidoka County reports 109 cases, Gooding County reports 60 cases and Lincoln County reports 35 cases.

UPDATE (Tuesday, June 16)

Idaho health officials reported Tuesday 78 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 3,540 cases. This is one of the highest reported numbers of new cases in one day

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted the numbers on the state's website. To-date, 2,921 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

More than one-third of the new cases were in Ada County with 947 cases, up from 915 the day before. About 16 of the new cases were reported in the Magic Valley.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reports 515 cases, Twin Falls County reports 489 cases, Jerome County report 211 cases, Cassia County reports 149 cases, Minidoka County reports 103 cases, Gooding County reports 60 cases and Lincoln County reports 35 cases.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus throughout the state remains at 88.

UPDATE (Monday, June 15)

Health officials announced Monday Gooding County reported its first death related to COVID-19. This makes for the 88th death related to the virus in the state.

On Saturday, Eastern Idaho Public Health District announced Bonneville County reported its first death related to the virus.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced updated coronavirus numbers on Monday from Saturday.

The state has a total of 3,462 of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus. So far 2,877 people have reportedly recovered from the virus.

Across the state Ada County reported 915 total cases of the coronavirus. Canyon County reported a total of 360 cases.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reports 515 cases, Twin Falls County reports 483 cases, Jerome County report 208 cases, Cassia County reports 143 cases, Minidoka County reports 103 cases, Gooding County reports 59 cases and Lincoln County reports 35 cases.

Correction: A previous version of this update listed Jerome County with 280 cases. That was a typographical error, the number should have read 208.

UPDATE (Saturday, June 13)

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 46 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday bringing the state total to 3,399 cases. So far, 2,837 are presumed recovered.

The five counties with the highest number of reported cases include:

Ada County with 892 cases.

Blaine County is reporting 515 cases.

Twin Falls County is reporting 479 cases.

Canyon County is reporting 356 cases.

Jerome County is reporting 206 cases.

In the Magic Valley, the remaining counties reported the following number of cases:

Cassia County with 136 cases.

Minidoka County with 101 cases.

Gooding County with 59 cases.

Lincoln County with 35 cases.

Camas County with one case.

UPDATE (Friday, June 12)

Idaho health officials report Friday one more death related to COVID-19 in Jerome County.

This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 87. Twin Falls County has the most deaths in the state with 26.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare report 51 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday bringing the state total to 3,353 cases. So far, 2,776 are presumed recovered.

The five counties with the highest number of reported cases include:

Ada County with 877 cases.

Blaine County is reporting 515 cases.

Twin Falls County is reporting 480 cases.

Canyon County is reporting 356 cases.

Jerome County is reporting 205 cases.

In the Magic Valley, the remaining counties reported the following number of cases:

Cassia County with 131 cases.

Minidoka County with 98 cases.

Gooding County with 58 cases.

Lincoln County with 35 cases.

Camas County with one case.





UPDATE (Thursday, June 11)

Idaho health official report Thursday one more death related to COVID-19 in Twin Falls County.

This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 86. Twin Falls County also reported the two most recent deaths related to the virus on Monday. For the eight days prior to Monday, no additional deaths were reported.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare report 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday bringing the state total to 3,302 cases. So far, 2,684 are presumed recovered.

The five counties with the highest number of reported cases include:

Ada County with 866 cases.

Blaine County is reporting 515 cases.

Twin Falls County is reporting 470 cases.

Canyon County is reporting 354 cases.

Jerome County is reporting 204 cases.

In the Magic Valley, the remaining counties reported the following number of cases:

Cassia County with 126 cases.

Minidoka County with 87 cases.

Gooding County with 58 cases.

Lincoln County with 35 cases.

Camas County with one case.

UPDATE (Wednesday, June 10)

Idaho health officials reported 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in the state.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported this brings the state total to 3,260. Of those, 2,628 are presumed recovered.

Deaths related to the coronavirus are at 85.

In the Magic Valley, Blaine County is reporting 515 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus. Cassia County is reporting 121 cases. Gooding County is reporting 57 cases. Jerome County is reporting 202 cases. Lincoln County is reporting 34 cases, Minidoka County is reporting 85 cases. Twin Falls is reporting 469 cases.

Across the state, a total of 355 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began. In that time, 262 people have been hospitalized; 99 of those were intensive care unit admissions.

UPDATE (Tuesday, June 9)

Health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 in Twin Falls County on Tuesday. This brings the state total to 85.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 31 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the state total to 3,220. Of those, 2,554 are presumed recovered.

In the Magic Valley, Blaine County is holding steady at 514 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus. Cassia County is reporting 118 cases. Gooding County is reporting 57 cases. Jerome County is reporting 201 cases. Lincoln County is reporting 34 cases, Minidoka County is reporting 80 cases. Twin Falls is reporting 463 cases.

UPDATE (Monday, June 8)

South Central Public Health District announced Monday community spread of COVID-19 has been detected in Lincoln County.

According to a news release, the county has at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus with an individual who has not traveled out-of-state nor have they been in known contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Lincoln County is the seventh of the district’s eight counties where community spread has been identified. The remaining Camas County has only has one confirmed case of the coronavirus since late March.

Across the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday 22 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,189. Of those cases, 2,509 are presumed recovered.

To-date 83 people have died related to the coronavirus, that includes 63 confirmed and 20 probable cases.

The states most populous county — Ada County — reported a total of 844 cases. Blaine County has the second highest number of cases at 514. Twin Falls County has 456 cases, followed by Canyon County with 345. Jerome County has the next highest number of cases at 198, followed by Cassia County with 117.

The remining counties in the Magic alley have the following number of cases:

Minidoka County has 78 cases.

Gooding County has 57 cases.

Lincoln County has 34 cases.

As of Monday, state and commercial laboratories have completed more than 57,000 tests for the coronavirus.

UPDATE (Saturday, June 6)

Idaho now has 3,139 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, with 57 cases reported Friday, and 28 reported Saturday.

Ada County continues to lead the state with 838 confirmed and probable cases, with Blaine County coming in second with 514, and Twin Falls County coming in third with 445.

Elsewhere in the Magic Valley, Jerome County has 194 cases.

Cassia County has 112 cases.

Minidoka County has 72 cases.

Gooding County has 56 cases.

Lincoln County has 34 cases.

UPDATE (Thursday, June 4)

For the second day in a row, Idaho is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in the state, bringing the state total to more than 3,000. About two-thirds of the new confirmed and probable cases are in the south central Idaho.

The Idaho Department of health and Welfare says the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 3,054. Of those 2,362 are presumed recovered.

On Thursday, the number of new and confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the Magic Valley accounted for 38 of the new 57 cases statewide.

Blaine County has 514 cases.

Twin Falls County has 435 cases.

Jerome County has 191 cases.

Cassia County has 102 cases.

Minidoka County has 66 cases.

Gooding County has 53 cases.

Lincoln County has 33 cases.

UPDATED (Wednesday, June 3)

Idaho's number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases has reached 2,990, with 57 new cases announced on Wednesday.

Of the new cases announced by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 2,311 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The counties with the highest number of total cases in the state include Ada County with 823 cases, Blaine County with 514, Twin Falls County 432, Canyon County with 315, followed by Jerome County with 180 cases.

Visit the state's

for a breakdown of numbers of cases in each county per 100,000.

Other counties in south central Idaho have the following number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus:

Cassia County has 89, Gooding County has 50, Lincoln County has 33, Minidoka County has 61, Camas County still has one confirmed case.





UPDATED (Tuesday, June 2)

South Central Heath District announced Tuesday community spread of COVID-19 in Gooding County.

The health district said in a news release, the person who became infected with novel coronavirus had no out-of-state travel and no known contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Gooding County currently has 49 confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

Heath officials expect more confirmed cases in the county and urge all residents to take necessary precautions to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Gooding County is the sixth of the heath district's south central Idaho counties to have identified community spread.

Across the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronarius totaled 2,903 on Tuesday. Of those, 2,283 are considered recovered. The total number of people who have died related to the virus is at 83.

Ada and Blaine Counties have the same number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus as they did on Monday, with 818 and 512 cases, respectively.

The next counties with the most cases per county in Idaho are Twin Falls County with 428 cases, Canyon County with 310, followed by Jerome County with 175 cases.

The remaining south central Idaho counties have the following number of cases as of Wednesday: Cassia County with 85, Minidioka County with 58, Lincoln County with 33 and Camas County with one.

UPDATED (Monday, June 1)

Idaho's number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases has reached 2,990, with 57 new cases announced on Wednesday.

Of the new cases announced by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 2,311 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

On Monday, Bannock County announced its first death related to the virus. This case brings the state total of deaths to 83.

The counties with the highest number of total cases in the state include Ada County with 823 cases, Blaine County with 514, Twin Falls County 432, Canyon County with 315, followed by Jerome County with 180 cases.

Visit the state's

for a breakdown of numbers of cases in each county per 100,000.

Other counties in south central Idaho have the following number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus:

Cassia County has 89, Gooding County has 50, Lincoln County has 33, Minidoka County has 61, Camas County still has one confirmed case.

UPDATED (Sunday, May 31)

Idaho now has 2,839 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, with 36 cases announced on the states website Saturday

Ada County continue to lead the state, with 823 cases.

In south central Idaho the number of cases are:

Blaine County has 514 cases

Twin Falls County has 432 cases.

Jerome County has 180 cases.

Cassia County has 89 cases.

Minidoka County has 61 cases.

Gooding County has 50 cases.

Lincoln County has 33 cases.

The death toll remains at 83, with no additional deaths reported this today.

UPDATED (Friday, May 29)

Idaho now has more than 2,800 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, with 34 cases announced on the states website Friday.

Franklin County had it's first case confirmed as well.

Ada County continue to lead the state, with 805 cases.

In south central Idaho the number of cases are:

Blaine County has 512 cases

Twin Falls County has 416 cases.

Jerome County has 165 cases.

Cassia County has 62 cases.

Gooding County has 47 cases.

Minidoka County has 46 cases.

Lincoln County has 33 cases.

The death toll remains at 82, with no additional deaths reported Friday.

UPDATED (Thursday, May 28)

Thirty eight confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus were recorded today according to the state's website.

Ada County continue to lead the state, with 803 cases.

In south central Idaho the number of cases are:

Blaine County has 512 cases

Twin Falls County has 410 cases.

Jerome County has 161 cases.

Cassia County has 56 cases.

Gooding County has 46 cases.

Minidoka County has 45 cases.

Lincoln County has 33 cases.

The death toll remains at 82, with no additional deaths reported Thursday.

UPDATED (Wednesday, May 27)

Twin Falls County now leads the state in number of deaths related to the coronavirus per county with another one announced Wednesday.

The county total is at 23, just past Ada County with 22. In Idaho, 82 deaths have been related to the coronavirus.

With the recent death, Twin Falls County death rate per 100,000 is at 26.7. Nez Perce County still leads the state with 47 per 100,000. The county has 19 deaths related to the virus. Ada County's rate is 4.7 per 100,000. Blaine County, which has five deaths, has a rate of 22.1 per 100,000.

The state reported a total of 2,731 confirmed and probable cases of COIVD-19. Of those, 2,185 are considered recovered.

In south central Idaho the number of cases are:

Blaine County has 512 cases

Twin Falls County has 404 cases.

Jerome County has 156 cases.

Cassia County has 50 cases.

Gooding County has 44 cases.

Minidoka County has 43 cases.

Lincoln County has 33 cases.

UPDATED (Tuesday, May 26)

State health officials reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday in Twin Falls County.

This raises the county's COVID-19 death toll to 22, matching Ada County for the most in the state. Overall the death toll in the Gem State has reached 81.

The state has a total of 2,699 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, with 15 new cases reported Tuesday.

So far, 2,100 hundred people have recovered.

The first three cases in northern Idaho's Benewah County were reported on Tuesday.

The South Central Idaho Health District announced Tuesday that Cassia County has community spread, meaning after an investigation, at least one person who tested positive it couldn't be determined where they picked up the virus. Cassia is the fifth of eight counties in the region with confirmed community spread.

Here’s a summary by county

Ada County has 798 cases, leading the state.

Blaine County has 510 cases

Twin Falls County has 396 cases.

Jerome County has 154 cases.

Cassia County has 49 cases.

Gooding and Minidoka counties both have 40 cases and

Lincoln County has 32 cases.

UPDATED (Saturday, May 23)

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Idaho passed 2,600 Saturday, with health officials reporting 31 new cases, bringing the total to 2,626.

Ada county has 796 cases, leading the state followed by Blaine county, with 510.

In the rest of the Magic Valley, Twin Falls county has 381, the third most in the state, Jerome now has 145, Gooding has 39, Lincoln 30, Minidoka 29 and Cassia 28.

UPDATED (Friday, May 22)

There are now close to 2,600 confirmed and possible cases of COVID-19 in Idaho as of Friday afternoon.

Sixty one cases were reported Friday, bringing the state wide total to 2,595.

Most of those cases came from Jerome, where a food processing plant reported 50 cases, after company wide testing.

Ada county has 794 cases, leading the state followed by Blaine county, with 510.

In the rest of the Magic Valley, Twin Falls county has 374, the third most in the state, Jerome now has 137, Gooding has 35, Lincoln 30, Minidoka 26 and Cassia 22.

The death toll also rose to 79, with two additional deaths in Twin Falls county.

UPDATED (Thursday, May 21)

Idaho health officials report 28 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state total to 2,534 on Thursday.

Ada County reported one fewer case, bringing the county total of confirmed and probable cases to 791. Updated information was posted on the state's

.

In south central Idaho:

Blaine County has reported 510 cases, Cassia County has 21 cases, Gooding County has 32 cases, Jerome County has 114 cases, Lincoln County has 29 cases, Minidoka County has 25 cases and Twin Falls County has 348 cases.

No new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported. The state's current total is at 77.

To-date, 1,720 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

UPDATED (Wednesday, May 20)

Idaho has surpassed 2,500 with the number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,506 in the state on Wednesday, 30 new cases since Tuesday. No new deaths were reported since Tuesday, but the state total is at 77. To-date, 1,688 people have recovered

Eighteen of the new cases are across five south central Idaho counties: Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

On Tuesday, South Central Public Health District said it is doing more cluster testing and more cases are likely to result in certain counties.

Ada County reported nine new cases, bringing the counties total of confirmed and probable cases to 792.

In south central Idaho:

Blaine County has reported 509 cases, Cassia County has 20 cases, Gooding County has 29 cases, Jerome County has 110 cases, Lincoln County has 29 cases, Minidoka County has 20 cases and Twin Falls County has 340 cases.

As of Wednesday, state and commercial laboratories have processed 38,660 tests, 316 were new.

The state's website is also reporting the number of intensive care unit beds compared to ventilators. On Wednesday, the state reported 112 ICU beds available, compared to 495 ventilators available.

UPDATED (Tuesday, May 19)

Idaho has 2,476 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho with 21 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Three more deaths related to the virus were reported two more in Twin Falls County and one in Ada County. These bring the total deaths to 77 in the state.

Ada County is leading the state inf confirmed and probable cases, reporting 783 cases. Ada County is now reporting 23 deaths relate to the virus.

Blaine County has 509 cases and Twin Falls County has 332 cases.

Additional cases the Magic Valley include 105 in Jerome County, 29 in Lincoln County, 27 in Gooding County, 19 in Cassia County, 18 in Minidoka County.

UPDATED (Monday, May 18)

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday the state has a total of 2,455 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

The state reported 19 new cases on Monday. Officials reported one more death related to the virus in Twin Falls County, bringing the county total to 15 and the state total to 74.

Ada County has the most number of confirmed and probable virus cases in the state with 780.

Blaine County has the second highest number of cases in the state with 508, followed by Twin Falls County with 326 and Canyon County with 276.

Additional Magic Valley counties have the following totals as of Monday: Jerome with 102, Lincoln with 29, Gooding with 26, Cassia with 19, Minidoka with 15 and Camas with 1.

Of the state total of confirmed and probable cases, 1,649 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Statewide more than 37,000 people have been tested through state and commercial laboratories, 1,391 of those were newly added.

To-date, there have been 295 coronavirus cases among health care workers. Across the state, 213 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus; 89 of those have been intensive care unit admissions.

UPDATED (Saturday, May 16)

Idaho now has 2,419 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, with 95 cases reported Thursday, Friday and Saturday combined.

Ada County has 773 cases, leading the state. Blaine County has 508 case

In the Magic Valley, Twin Falls County has 318, the third most in the state.

Jerome County has 95. Lincoln County has 29. Gooding County has 25, Cassia County has 18 and Minidoka County has 15.

As of Saturday night, the death toll in the Gem State is at 73. So far 1,612 people have recovered.

UPDATED (Wednesday, May 13)

Idaho has 2,324 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, with 31 new cases reported Wednesday.

Ada County has 754 cases, leading the state. Blaine County has 507 case

In the Magic Valley, Twin Falls County has 288. Jerome County has 84. Lincoln County has 29. Gooding County has 21, Cassia County has 16 and Minidoka County has 13.

As of Wednesday night, the death toll in the Gem State is at 69. So far 1,557 people have recovered.

UPDATE (Tuesday, May 12)

On Tuesday, state health officials report 33 news confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state's total to 2,293.

The state is reporting about 67 percent of the total number of cases have recovered — 1,536 cases. Recovered cases are marked by a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis being alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.

The state is reporting 69 deaths related to the coronavirus, down one in Canyon County from Monday.

Washington County in western Idaho reported a slight jump in cases from between one and two for the past month up to eight on Tuesday.

Some counties across the state saw a couple more cases added. Twin Falls County's numbers went up by 11, bringing the county's total to 280. Jerome County cases went up by six, bringing the county's total cases to 81. Gooding County saw a couple more cases added, bringing the county's total to 20. Minidoka County's cases increased by one, for a total of 12.

Blaine, Lincoln and Cassia counties' numbers stayed the same from Monday, with 506, 29 and 15 cases respectively.

On Thursday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to discuss starting stage two of reopening the state's economy.

UPDATE (Monday, May 11)

On Monday, state health officials announced 14 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state's total to 2,260.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also listed three more deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 70. Two of the deaths were reported in Ada County and one in Canyon County bringing the totals to 21 and seven for each county respectively.

Ada County, the state's largest, has a total of 739 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

In the Magic Valley, Blaine County has 506 confirmed and probable cases, Twin Falls County has 269, Jerome County has 75, Lincoln County has 29, Gooding County has 18, Cassia County has 15 and Minidoka County has 11.

UPDATE (Sunday, May 10)

State health officials have announced 2,230 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, as well as one new death over the weekend.

Ada county has 733 cases, leading the state, and Blaine county saw an increase, up to 503 cases.

In the rest of the Magic Valley, Twin Falls county now has 259 cases, Jerome 71, Lincoln has 29, Gooding 17, Cassia 15, and Minidoka has 11.

UPDATE (Wednesday, May 6)

State health officials announced an additional 31 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and one more death Wednesday in the state.

The Idaho Department of Heath and Welfare said the state had a total of 2,158 confirmed and probable cases and a total of 66 deaths related to the coronavirus virus. As of Tuesday evening, 1,399 of those total cases are considered recovered. Payette County reported the latest death.

Here is a glance at the number of cases in south central Idaho counties:

Blaine County remains at 499, Twin Falls County has 231, Jerome County 64, Lincoln County 29, Gooding County has 14, Cassia County has 13, Minidoka County 11 and Camas County has 1.

UPDATED (Tuesday, May 5)

State health officials announced an additional 21 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and one more death Tuesday in the state.

The Idaho Department of Heath and Welfare said the state had a total of 2,127 confirmed and probable cases and a total of 65 deaths related to the coronavirus virus. As of Tuesday evening, 1,379 of those total cases are considered recovered. Ada County reported the latest death.

More than 30,300 tests in the state have been completed, that up 227 tests from Monday.

Here is a glance at the number of cases in south central Idaho counties

Blaine County remains at 499, Twin Falls County has 218, Jerome County 61, Lincoln County 29, Cassia and Gooding counties each have 13, Minidoka County 11 and Camas County has 1.

UPDATED (Saturday, May 2)

State health officials announced 46 additional confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing state totals to 2,061 and 64 respectively.

The additional death came out of Ada county, which now has 705 confirmed and probable cases.

Blaine County remains at 497, Twin Falls has 196, Jerome 55, Lincoln 29, Cassia 13, Minidoka 11 and Gooding 12.

UPDATED (Thursday, April 30)

State health officials announced 30 additional confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, bringing state totals to 2,015 and 63 respectively.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported the additional numbers Thursday evening on the state's coronavirus website.

To-date 1,175 people are considered recovered from COVID-19 in the state, among confirmed and probable cases.

The additional deaths related to the coronavirus came from one in Canyon County and two more in Nez Perce County. Nez Perce County currently has the higher number of deaths in an Idaho county with 18.

Here is a glance at cases in south central Idaho counties:

Blaine County has a total of 497 cases, with 481 no longer being monitored.

Twin Falls County has a total of 181 cases, with 114 no longer being monitored.

Jerome County has 54 cases, with 45 no longer being monitored.

Lincoln County has 27 cases, with 17 no longer being monitored.

Cassia County has 13 cases, with 11 no longer being monitored.

Gooding County has 12 cases, with eight no longer being monitored.

Minidoka County has 11 cases, with 10 no longer being monitored.

Camas County has had one reported case, that is no longer being monitored.

UPDATED (Wednesday, April 29)

State heath officials announced 32 additional confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,984.

No new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported.

Ada and Blaine counties have the highest number of confirmed and probable cases in the state with 671 and 498 cases, respectively.

In south central Idaho, Twin Falls County saw a handful of cases added, bringing the county's total to 170.

Jerome County saw five additional cases, bringing the county's total to 51.

Lincoln County has 27 cases.

, the county has the second highest disease rate per thousand in the region.

Cassia County has 12 cases.

Minidoka County has 11 cases.

Gooding County has 11 cases.

Camas County has had one reported case.

UPDATED (Tuesday, April 28)

State and commercial laboratories have tested more than 28,000 people in Idaho for COVID-19.

As of Monday evening, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,952 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus (1,810 confirmed and 142 probable). Of those who tested positive, 1, 087 are considered recovered.

Two more deaths related to the coronavirus were announced Monday, bringing the state total to 60. Those additional deaths were reported one each in Ada and Nez Perce counties. Both have a total of 16 deaths related to the disease. Fifty of the state's deaths were in those age 70 and older.

In the Magic Valley, counties saw several more confirmed and probable cases.

To-date Blaine County has a total of 497 cases and five deaths related to the coronavirus.

Twin Falls County has a total of 165 cases and 11 deaths.

Jerome County has 46 cases and two related deaths.

Lincoln County has 24 cases.

Cassia County has 12.

Minidoka County has 10.

Gooding County has nine.

Camas County has had one reported case.

The state is also releasing data related to the number of emergency room visits with COVID-19-like symptoms per day. March 13, 16 and 19 saw the higher number of ER , seeing between 84 and 89 on those days, before dropping into the 60s and 70s and continuing to decline. On Monday, the state reported five ER visits.

UPDATED (Monday, April 27)

Idaho has 1,917 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 20 new cases reported Monday by state health officials.

Ada County has 661 cases, leading the state followed by Blaine County with 493 cases.

The other Magic Valley counties have the following:

Twin Falls County has a total of 157 cases and 11 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Jerome County has 46.

Lincoln County has 22.

Cassia County has 12.

Minidoka County has 10.

Gooding County has nine.

Camas County has had one reported case.

The state is reporting a total of 58 deaths related to the coronavirus. At least 26 of those are a from deaths at

in the state.

UPDATED (Sunday, April 26)

Idaho saw 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

On Saturday, 17 new and probable cases were announced, as well as two deaths.

On Sunday, 10 cases were announced.

Ada county now has 650 total cases, with Blaine and Twin Falls counties coming in second and fourth respectfully.

Blainie has 492 cases, Twin Falls has 156.

Also in the Magic Valley, Jerome has 46, Lincoln has 22, Cassia has 12, Minidoka has 10, and Gooding 9.

UPDATED (Thursday, April 23)

Idaho heath officials announced that state had a total of 1,836 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 34 from Wednesday.

Of those numbers, 54 people had coronavirus-related deaths and 822 have been deemed "recovered," meaning a person is alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms.

On Thursday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little also

to reopen the state by June, barring any potential spike in coronavirus cases.

South central Idaho saw few additional new cases since Wednesday. On Thursday, Blaine County reported 485, Twin Falls County reported 139, Jerome County reported 44, Lincoln County reported 21, Cassia County reported 12, Minidoka County reported 10, Gooding County reported nine and Camas County has had only one case confirmed since early April.

As of Thursday, commercial and state laboratories have tested more than 19,000 individuals.

For more information on state COVID-19 case data, visit

UPDATED (Wednesday, April 22)

Idaho health officials reported 36 news case on Wednesday, putting the state total a little more than 1,800 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

To-date, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 54 deaths related to the coronavirus, which have occurred in nine of Idaho's 44 counties. Those are 14 in Ada County, 13 in Nez Perce County, 11 in Twin Falls County, six in Canyon County, five in Blaine County, two in Jerome County, and one each in Cassia, Elmore and Payette counties. Forty-two of those deaths have occurred in people age 70 and older.

In south central Idaho reported a several more cases. Blaine County reported 484, Twin Falls County reported 138, Jerome County reported 44, Lincoln County reported 20, Cassia County reported 12, Minidoka County reported 10, Gooding County reported eight and Camas County has one.

As of Tuesday, the state has reported 767 recovered cases, meaning a person is alive 30 days after post-onset of symptoms.

The South Central Public Health District lists the number of cases no longer being monitored in the area. They include:

Blaine: 437

Camas: 1

Cassia: 9

Gooding: 5

Jerome: 29

Lincoln: 14

Minidoka: 3

Twin Falls: 76

"A person is no longer monitored when they have stayed home for our recommended period of time AND have not had a fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared," according to a statement on the health district's website.

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 21)

State health officials have reported a total of 51 deaths related to COVID-19 and 710 recovered individuals.

As of Tuesday evening, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a total of 1,766 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state. Last week, the state started releasing total confirmed and probable cases.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reported 480 cases, Twin Falls County reported 132, Jerome County reported 44, Lincoln County reported 18, Cassia County reported 11, Minidoka County reported 10 and Gooding County reported eight on Tuesday.

The number of those who have deaths related to the coronavirus hit 11 in Twin Falls County.

Ada County reported 616 confirmed and probable cases and a total of 14 deaths. Canyon County reported an additional death bringing the county’s total to six; and the county has reported 212 confirmed and probable cases. To-date, Nez Perce County reported a total of 12 deaths and 44 confirmed and probable cases.

UPDATED (Monday, April 20)

State health officials report more than 1,730 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Idaho and three more deaths.

Monday evening, state health officials reported 1,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 98 probable cases of the coronavirus in the state. Health officials announced three more deaths related to the coronavirus statewide, bringing the total to 48.

Idaho’s largest county reported 616 cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths, bringing the Ada County’s total to 12. Elmore County reported its first death related to the virus on Monday.

In south central Idaho, Blaine County reported a total of 478 cases, Twin Falls County reported 123, Jerome County reported 44 cases, Lincoln County is reporting 17 cases, Cassia County is reporting 11 cases, Minidoka County is reporting 10 cases, Gooding County is reporting eight cases.

Last week, the state started reporting the number of “recovered” cases. On Monday, the total was 660. Recovered is defined as alive after 30 days post-onset of symptoms. To-date, 157 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus at some point, 58 of those have been intensive care unit admissions. Two-hundred and nine health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19

The state’s coronavirus website reported more than 17,500 people have been tested for the virus between state and commercial laboratories.

UPDATED (Saturday, April 18)

Thirteen new confirmed and probable cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,668.

An additional death was also recorded in Ada county, bringing the death toll to 44.

Ada leads the state with 598 cases, with Blaine county coming in second with 469 cases.

In the Magic Valley, Twin Falls county has 103 cases, Jerome 36, Lincoln 17, Cassia 10, and Minidoka and Gooding both have 7.

UPDATED (Friday, April 17)

More than 1,600 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus are now being reported across Idaho.

On Friday, 46 new and probable cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,655, with 43 deaths.

To date, 453 people have recovered from the virus.





UPDATED (Thursday, April 16)

Idaho health officials are reporting more than 1,500 coronavirus cases and two more deaths related to the disease.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare began reporting the total number of confirmed COVID-19 and probable cases statewide. Within the last week some health districts began reporting probable deaths.

The total confirmed and probable cases hit 1,587, and the total deaths reached 41. The state reported 49 news confirmed and probable cases on Wednesday.

According to the Central Health District, probable is defined as "Symptomatic people that have epidemiologic risk factors or evidence of infection detected through a non-molecular amplification tests and deceased people whose death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing to death without laboratory confirmation."

Twin Falls County reported one additional coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the county total to eight.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached: 463 in Blaine County, 87 in Twin Falls County , 33 in Jerome County, 15 in Lincoln County, 10 in Cassia County, six each in Gooding and Minidoka counties and one in Camas County.

Northern Idaho's Nez Perce County reported one additional death, bringing the county's death total to 10. The county is reporting 20 confirmed cases and seven probable cases.

UPDATED (Tuesday, April 14)

Idaho health officials reported an additional 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total above 1,460.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

The related deaths were three in Twin Falls County and three more reported in Nez Perce County. The North Central District says six of the nine deaths reported in its county are considered "probably cause" deaths.

As of 5:30 p.m.on Tuesday, there was no change in the number of cases in south central Idaho counties from Monday.

UPDATED (Monday, April 13)

Idaho health officials reported an additional 33 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to more than 1,450.

The state's Department of Health and Welfare reported two more deaths related to the coronavirus in Twin Falls County, bringing the county's number to four. The total number of deaths reported in the state reached 33, with Ada County reporting additional ones.

According to the Central Health District, which covers Ada County, seven of Ada County's deaths are considered confirmed, related to the coronavirus, and the other two were listed as "probable deaths." The health district described probable deaths as a person showing risk factors or evidence of infection through a certain kind of test and a person whose death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing without laboratory conformation.

Across southcentral Idaho on Monday, Blaine County reported a total of 458 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; Twin Falls County reported a total of 79 confirmed cases; Jerome County is reporting 30 cases, Lincoln County reported 15 cases, Cassia County reported 10, Minidoka County reported six, Gooding County reported five and Camas County is still reporting one.

The state's website shows a decrease in the number of new cases being reported daily, with a peak on April 2 with 222 cases reported that day across the state.

To-date, more than 15,000 people in the state have been tested; 135 people have been hospitalized at some point, 38 of those have been intensive care unit admissions. So far, a total of 156 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

UPDATED (Sunday, April 12)

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Gem State passed 1,400 over the Easter weekend.

In Idaho, 1,426 people have been diagnosed, and 27 have died.

Two died Saturday, one in Payette County, and the other in Twin Falls County.

As of Sunday evening, Ada County has the most confirmed cases, at 517, followed by Blaine County at 454.

In the Magic Valley, Twin Falls now has 79 confirmed cases, Jerome has 29, Lincoln has 15, Cassia has eight, and both Minidoka and Gooding have five.

UPDATED (Thursday, April 9)

Jerome County is reporting its second death due to the coronavirus, a day after announced its first. On Thursday, health officials said the county now has 24 confined cases of the coronavirus.

Idaho state health officials are reporting 1,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday evening and announced a total of 24 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

According to Central Health District, Ada County has nearly 500 confirmed cases at 495.

The county with the next highest count of confirmed cases is in Blaine County with 446.

Canyon County has the third highest number of confirmed cases with 139, followed by Twin Falls County with 70.

Other south central Idaho counties have a few more cases. Lincoln County is reporting 14 cases, Cassia is reporting six, Gooding is reporting five, Minidoka three and Camas one.

To-date, state and private laboratories have conducted more than 13,000 coronavirus tests.

UPDATED (Wednesday, April 8)

Idaho health official are reporting 1,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total to 20 deaths related to the virus, as of Wednesday evening.

Jerome County reported it's first death related to the coronavirus and a total of 19 confirmed cases. Blaine County reported an additional death on Wednesday, bringing the county total to five. The county reported a total of 428 cases to-date, indicating one case was dropped and another added when one individual returned to their out-of-state residence and the case will be investigated there.

Twin Falls County reports 55 confirmed cases; Lincoln County is reporting 12 cases; Cassia is reporting five cases; Gooding is reporting four cases: Minidoka County is reporting three cases; Camas County is reporting one confirmed cases.

Central Health District reported the state's most populated county had a total of 470 confirmed cases and three more deaths, bringing the total in Ada County to six.

As of Wednesday evening, state and private laboratories have conducted more than 12,500 COVID-19 tests. One-hundred and thirteen people have been hospitalized at some point, 29 of which have been in intensive care unit admissions. To-date, 113 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

KMVT will update this information as more results become available.

UPDATED (Tuesday, April 7)

Confirmed caress of COVID-19 surpassed 1,200 on Tuesday in Idaho.

Health officials reported two more deaths related to the coronavirus in Blaine County, bringing the state total to 15.

The counties with the most cases are Ada and Blaine with 438 and 428 cases respectively.

In southcentral Idaho, Twin Falls County reports 53 confirmed cases; Jerome County is reporting 18 cases; Lincoln County is reporting 12 cases; Cassia is reporting five cases; Gooding and Minidoka counties are each reporting three cases; Camas County is reporting one confirmed cases.

State and private laboratories have tested nearly 12,000 people. Ninety-three people have been hospitalized at some point, 24 of those have been intensive care unit admissions. To-date, 97 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

UPDATED (Monday, April 6)

As of Monday evening, Idaho health officials reported three additional deaths and are reporting 69 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 1,170 in the state. Two of recent coronavirus-related were reported in Canyon County and one in Payette County, bringing the state total to 13.

Blaine and Ada counties are reporting the most confirmed cases with 423 and 419 cases, respectively.

The other counties southcentral Idaho reported some additional numbers: Twin Falls county is reporting 53 cases; Jerome County is reporting 18 cases; Lincoln County is reporting 12 cases; Cassia is reporting five cases; Gooding and Minidoka counties are each reporting three cases; Camas County is reporting one confirmed cases.

Power County in southeast Idaho is reporting its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

State and private laboratories have conducted nearly 11,250 tests. Eighty-three people have been hospitalized and the health. Eighty-seven health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

UPDATED (Friday, April 3)

Idaho health officials report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is over 1,000. Friday evening, evening, the state's website reported 1,013, 122 new cases since Thursday evening.

South Central Public Health District confirms Twin Falls County’s first death related to COVID-19.

The individual was female and over the age of 70. She was hospitalized and had complicating health factors.

On Thursday, cases in Blaine County rose to 312, up from 265 the previous day. Twin Falls County cases grew from 17 to 31. Cases Jerome County are now at seven. Cases in Ada County are now at 289.

Elmore County has eight cases and health officials say they now have community spread — where cases are not related to travel or have a connection to another person who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Elmore reported its first confirmed case on Monday.

Washington County reported its first case on Thursday.

So far the nine people in Idaho have had coronavirus-related deaths.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Gooding County.

Each county in the Magic Valley now has confirmed cases. Five in Lincoln and four in Jerome counties. Camas, Cassia and Minidoka counties each have one. Cassia County reported the first death related to the coronavirus in the Magic Valley.

The next counties to report the highest number of confirmed cases include Canyon County with 68 and Kootenai County with 36.

Twenty-nine of Idaho’s 44 counties are reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, the state’s novel coronavirus website reported more than 6,200 people have been tested. Of the confirmed cases, 41 have been health care workers, 49 people have been hospitalized at some point, seven have been intensive care unit admissions.

KMVT will continues to add more information as it becomes available.

UPDATED (Wednesday, April 1)

Gooding County announced their first case of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 665.

The South Central Public Health District said the first case in Gooding County is a woman in her 50s. She was not hospitalized, but is currently isolating at home with mild symptoms.

Ada County is reporting 226 confirmed cases and Blaine County 256 cases.

In the Magic and Wood River valleys there are a reported 286 cases, with the second most behind Blaine County being Twin Falls County, with 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening. Statewide, nine people have died.

UPDATED (Tuesday, March 31):

Camas and Adams counties reported their first cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health officials announced additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho putting them at more than 525 cases.

The counties with the most confirmed cases include Ada with 195 and Blaine with 192, as of Tuesday evening.

Smaller counties have seen a couple additional cases added in recent days as test results are coming back.

In southern Idaho, Twin Falls County has seen a total of six confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Lincoln and Jerome counties are each reporting two cases. And Camas, Cassia and Minidoka have each reported one case.

So far the health officials have reported nine deaths related to the coronavirus.

The state health department is reporting of the confirmed cases, those have resulted in 46 hospitalizations at some point, seven of which were intensive care unit admissions. State and commercial laboratories have analyzed more than 5,600 tests. Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases have included 33 heath care workers.

UPDATE (Monday, March 30: 6:40 p.m.)

Idaho is reporting 422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Gem State.

A total of nine people have reportedly died as of Monday evening, including a Cassia County woman who passed away after being hospitalized and had complicating health factors.

According to South Central Public Health District, the point of transmission was visitors to her home from areas that had community spread and transmission.

Elmore, Jerome and Minidoka counties reported their first confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The number of cases in Blaine County went up to 148 and Ada County surpassed Blaine County for the first time with 151 cases.

Canyon County reported 48 cases, up from 22 on Sunday.

The state health department is reporting of the confirmed cases, those have resulted in 45 hospitalizations at some point, six of which were intensive care unit admissions. State and commercial laboratories have analyzed more than 5,600 tests.

To date, 24 of Idaho's 44 counties have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

UPDATED (Monday, March 30):

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho grew to 351 by Monday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., Blaine County had a total of 130 cases. Twin Falls County reported an additional three, bringing the county total to five.

Counties across the state reporting additional cases included, Kootenai County with 29, Nez Perce County with nine, up from four. During the weekend, the number of those with deaths related to the coronavirus reached six.

See the interactive map for numbers reported in Idaho's counties.

UPDATED (Sunday, March 29)

Owyhee County had their first case confirmed Sunday

Statewide, there are currently:

115 in Blaine County.

113 in Ada County.

26 cases in Kootenai County.

40 in Canyon County.

4 in Nez Perce and Bannock counties.

3 each in Gem and Twin Falls counties.

2 each in Jefferson, Madison, Teton.

1 each in Valley, Cassia, Bingham, Payette, Idaho, Custer, Fremont, Lincoln, Bonneville, Owyhee and Bonner.

UPDATED (Saturday, March 28)

Lincoln, Bonneville and Gem Counties have all reported their first cases of the novel coronavirus.

Lincoln and Bonneville announced their first case Friday evening, with Gem announcing their first case Saturday.

This came as more cases were announced in Blaine, Ada and Kootenai.

Ada County also recorded two deaths on Saturday as a resulted of COVID-19.

UPDATED (Friday, March 27)

Additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Blaine and Twin Falls and Ada counties. Nez Perce County also reported its first death related to the coronavirus disease on Friday.

Blaine is reporting 98 cases, and Twin Falls 2. It initially was reported as 3, but they changed it, after investigation showed the third confirmed case gave investigators the wrong address. That case will now be investigated by a different health district with jurisdiction over the individual's correct address.

Canyon and Kootenai counties each reported an additional case. Ada County now has 75 cases.

There are now 230 confirmed cases and a total of four deaths in the Gem State as of 5:15 p.m. Friday.

UPDATED (Thursday, March 26):

The Department of Health and Welfare and two local public health districts are reporting the state’s first deaths related to COVID-19.

Confirmed cases in the state were nearing 200, as of late Thursday afternoon.

The three people with deaths related to the coronavirus include:

A man over the age of 60 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.

A man over the age of 80 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.

A man over the age of 70 from Canyon County with underlying health issues.

Idaho saw the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus being reported rise from 136 on Wednesday to 193 on Thursday evening.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ada County reached 54 on Thursday, according to Central District Health.

Blaine County saw its number of confirmed cases hit 86, according to the state's coronavirus website.

Canyon County saw a handful more cases being reported, reaching 21.

UPDATED (Wednesday, March 25)

The Gem State saw the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus cases rise to 137 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Health districts across Idaho report 39 cases in Ada County, eight in Canyon County, nine in Kootenai County, three in Bannock County, two cases each in Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties; one each in Bingham, Cassia, Custer, Fremont, Idaho, Payette, Nez Perce and Twin Falls and Valley counties.

The South Central Public Health District reported 63 cases in Blaine County at the close of business on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Brad Little announced a statewide "stay at home order." the details are still be drafted, but read more and watch the press conference

. Individuals must stay home except for essential business, activities or government services. A violation or noncompliance could result in a misdemeanor, punishable for up to a fine, jail time, or both.

These numbers came from the state’s

and health districts across Idaho.

UPDATED (Tuesday, March 24):

As of Tuesday afternoon, Idaho has a total of 81 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19. Here is a quick glance and where they have been confirmed.

South Central Public Health District is reporting a total of 36 cases in Blaine County up from 21. There is currently one confirmed case in each Twin Falls and Cassia counties.

Eastern Idaho Public Health District is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, in addition to the two each previously reported in Madison and Teton counties.

Southeastern Public Health District is reporting two new cases in Bannock County in addition to the previously reported case in Bingham County.

Central Health District is reporting five additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ada County, up from 15, the district also has one previously reported case in Valley County.

The Panhandle Health District announced an additional three confirmed cases on Sunday, and two more on Tuesday, bringing the district's total to eight, all in Kootenai County.

Southwest Public Health District has previously reported a fifth case in Canyon County, up from four.

The state is working through the new reports and updating their website, which was still reporting 50 cases Tuesday morning on the state's

.

UPDATE: (Monday, March 23)

Health officials report Cassia County has its first lab confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Idaho to 48.

The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Monday morning. The individual is a woman over the age of 70. An investigation shows she was likely exposed to the virus by travelers from areas with community spread.

According to a news release, the travelers visited her home, and the woman has been hospitalized.

The number of cases confirmed have been in Ada, Bingham, Blaine, Canyon, Kootenai, Madison, Teton, Twin Falls and Valley counties.

UPDATED (Sunday, March 22)

Forty-seven cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Idaho as of Sunday afternoon.

Valley County has confirmed it's first case, in addition to the confirmed cases already in Ada, Blaine, Bingham, Kootenai, Madison, Canyon and Teton counties.

Ada County saw three more cases confirmed as well.

UPDATE (Saturday, March 21)

Forty-two Idahoans have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, The confirmed cases have been in eight Idaho counties: Ada, Blaine, Bingham, Kootenai, Madison, Canyon and Teton counties.

Bingham had it's first two confirmed cases announced Saturday, with two more being reported in Blaine, as well as five additional cases in Ada.

An additional case was confirmed in Teton County as well.

UPDATED: (Friday, March 20)

Idaho public health officials across the state are currently reporting 27 lab confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The confirmed cases have been in seven Idaho counties: Ada, Blaine, Kootenai, Madison, Canyon and Teton counties.

See the latest on the state's

.

UPDATE (Thursday, March 19 - 8:37 p.m.): South Central Public Health District has confirmed twelve new cases of novel coronavirus in Blaine County, Idaho.

Six individuals are male: one in his 30's, four in their 40's, and one in his 50's. Six individuals are female: one under 20 years old, two in their 30's, two in their 50's, and one in her 70's.

Blaine County currently has a total of 17 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

UPDATED:(Thursday, March 19):

The Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health annoucned the frist case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a more than 60 year old Kootenai County. This marks the 12th case in Idaho.

The patient’s treating physician ordered testing based on the patient’s clinical history. Clinical specimens were collected and sent to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, where laboratory testing confirmed the infection. Epidemiologists with PHD are working to investigate cases of possible contact.

If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

UPDATED (Wednesday, March 18)

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) have confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus in south central Idaho. These are cases four and five in south central Idaho, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to 11.

One is a male from Twin Falls County in his 80s. He was briefly hospitalized, but is now recovering well at home. The second is a male from Blaine County in his 40s. He presented very mild symptoms and is also recovering well at home. Investigations into both new cases began this afternoon and are in their primary stages.

UPDATED (Tuesday, March 17):

South Central Public health officials announced a fourth confirmed case of coronavirus, COVID-19, of a Blaine County resident over the age of 80. According to a news release, the woman is recovering under isolation in a local hospital.

UPDATED (Tuesday, March 17):

Idaho health officials are reporting three more confirmed novel coronavirus cases Tuesday in Idaho.

Tuesday morning health officials reported one new case each in Blaine and Ada counties, bringing the total in each to three. Tuesday evening, officials announced the first confirmed case in Madison County.

The new case involved a Brigham Young University-Idaho student in his 20s, who had recently traveled out-of-state to a COVID-19 affected area. The man is recovering in self-isolation with mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

Tuesday evening, South Central Public Health announced a fourth case in Blaine County.

Idaho has one other confirmed case in Teton County.

Read more about these new cases

.

UPDATED (Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m.):

South Central Public Health has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in a female patient over the age of 70 in Blaine County. The district says she is currently hospitalized and recovering. The point of transmission is still under investigation.

This is now 2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by health officials in Blaine County. Earlier Saturday South Central Public Health announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a female patient over the the age 50 who is recovering from mild symptoms and in self-isolation at home.

Central District Health has a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a male patient from Ada County in his 50s. There were no identified underlying medical issues. He is recovering well in his home under isolation and was not hospitalized. The patient indicated travel-related acquisition and is presumed to have the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County.

UPDATED (Saturday, March 14 at 6:01 p.m.):

Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health are announcing Eastern Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Health officials from Eastern Idaho Public will make the announcement in a press conference starting at 7:30 p.m.

will be streaming via Facebook Live.

The Director of Eastern Idaho Public Health Geri Rackow confirmed, Eastern Idaho's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The patient is a women under the age of 60 and resident of Teton County. Director Rackow said the woman had close contact with an individual who had contracted the virus in a neighboring state. She is showing mild symptoms that didn't require hospitalization, and is currently in self isolation at home.

Saturday morning the Executive Director of the South Central Public Health District Melody Bowyer announced in a joint-press conference with the Blaine County Commissioners for Idaho's

confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Idaho.

"Yesterday evening the state public health lab notified us of our first lab confirmed COVID-19 case in Blaine County," Bowyer said. "This is also our second confirmed case in Idaho."

Health officials confirmed the 50-year-old female had recently returned from a trip out of state, and that she began self isolating after developing symptoms. She is still currently in self-isolation in her home at Blaine County with mild to moderate symptoms, which did not require her to hospitalized.

The Public Health Director for South Central Public Health Logan Hudson said the patient was tested by a local provider in Blaine County which was sent to the state lab.

"We immediately reached out to the individual and their provider," Logan Hudson said. "She was mild to moderately ill. Not ill enough to be hospitalized thankfully, and at home."

Hudson said health officials are investigating the patients close contacts for exposure, and currently officials don't believe any businesses or schools in the area have anymore risk than they did on Friday.

While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, it has revealed the patient traveled out-of-state, 2 weeks prior to showing symptoms. And that once she began showing symptoms, she began self-isolating, according to a press release.

"Her physician's office was prepared and wearing proper protective gear then the individual was evaluated. Her movement and history is closely being evaluated," the press release said.

Hudson said health officials in Twin Falls are currently collecting more information, and they will notify the public if their health is at risk.

"I want to be very clear if we ever learn of a location here in Blaine County or people who are at risk at some point we will notify those people immediately," Hudson said.

UPDATE (Friday, March 13 at 4:14 p.m.)

Gov.

has announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Idaho has occurred in Ada County. Health officials confirmed the woman is over the age of 50 and is in self-isolation. The

says in a press release she recently returned from a conference out of state.

"She recently returned from a conference in New York City and was alerted by conference coordinators after three people with confirmed novel coronavirus infections, who were also in attendance at the conference, boldly shared their information and test results to help alleviate contact investigations for potential spread among fellow conference attendees."

“We are concerned for this person, but we’re glad her symptoms have been mild. I’m impressed at how well the clinic where the sample was collected minimized the risk to staff and other patients,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW. “We understand that this is scary, but we encourage everyone to do their part to stay healthy and prevent illness: Wash your hands often, cover your coughs and sneezes, stay home if you’re sick, and stay away from sick people.”

Idaho Public Health officials are monitoring the rapidly changing novel coronavirus situation very closely, domestically and internationally. They are working with the Governor’s Office and other state agencies including the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, local public health districts, and healthcare providers around the state, as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states.