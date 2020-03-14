UPDATE: Idaho up to 4 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide

According to coronavirus.idaho.gov, public health officials across the state are currently reporting four lab confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The confirmed cases have been confirmed in Ada, Blaine, and Teton Counties.

UPDATED (Sat 6:01 PM, Mar 14, 2020):

Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health are announcing Eastern Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Health officials from Eastern Idaho Public will make the announcement in a press conference starting at 7:30 p.m. Teton Valley News will be streaming via Facebook Live. The Director of Eastern Idaho Public Health Geri Rackow confirmed, Eastern Idaho's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The patient is a women under the age of 60 and resident of Teton County. Director Rackow said the woman had close contact with an individual who had contracted the virus in a neighboring state. She is showing mild symptoms that didn't require hospitalization, and is currently in self isolation at home.

UPDATED (Sat 6:01 PM, Mar 14, 2020):

Saturday morning the Executive Director of the South Central Public Health District Melody Bowyer announced in a joint-press conference with the Blaine County Commissioners Idaho's second confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Idaho.

"Yesterday evening the state public health lab notified us of our first lab confirmed COVID-19 case in Blaine County" Bowyer continued "This is also our second confirmed case in Idaho."

Health officials confirmed the 50-year-old female, had recently returned from a trip out of state, and that she began self isolating after developing symptoms. She is still currently in self isolation in her home at Blaine County with mild to moderate symptoms, which did not require her to hospitalized.

The Public Health Director for South Central Public Health Logan Hudson said the patient was tested by a local provider in Blaine County which was sent to the state lab.

"We immediately reached out to the individual and their provider." Logan Hudson said. "She was mild to moderately ill. Not ill enough to be hospitalized thankfully, and at home."

Hudson said health officials are investigating the patients close contacts for exposure, and currently officials don't believe any businesses or schools in the area have anymore risk than they were yesterday.

While the investigation is still in it's preliminary stages, it has revealed the patient traveled out-of-state, 2 weeks prior to showing symptoms. And that once she began showing symptoms, she began self-isolating, according to a press release.

"Her physician's office was prepared and wearing proper protective gear then the individual was evaluated. Her movement is history is closely being evaluated."

Hudson said health officials in Twin Falls, are currently collecting more information, and they will notify the public if their health is at risk.

"I want to be very clear if we ever learn of a location here in Blaine County or people who are at risk at some point we will notify those people immediately," Hudson said.

UPDATE (Fri 4:14 PM, Mar 13, 2020:

Governor Brad Little has announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Idaho has occurred in Ada County. Health officials confirmed the woman is over the age of 50 and is self isolation. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says in a press release she recently returned from a conference out of state.

"She recently returned from a conference in New York City and was alerted by conference coordinators after three people with confirmed novel coronavirus infections, who were also in attendance at the conference, boldly shared their information and test results to help alleviate contact investigations for potential spread among fellow conference attendees."

“We are concerned for this person, but we’re glad her symptoms have been mild. I’m impressed at how well the clinic where the sample was collected minimized the risk to staff and other patients,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW. “We understand that this is scary, but we encourage everyone to do their part to stay healthy and prevent illness: Wash your hands often, cover your coughs and sneezes, stay home if you’re sick, and stay away from sick people.”

Idaho Public Health officials are monitoring the rapidly changing novel coronavirus situation very closely, domestically and internationally. We are working with the Governor’s Office and other state agencies including the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, local public health districts, and healthcare providers around the state, as well as CDC and other states.