Sen. Crapo hears public input from Magic Valley small communities

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo is traveling through different unincorporated towns throughout the state. The town hall meetings are design to hear any issues or concerns from a local or national level that community members would like to address.

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo spoke to the Marion community, an unincorporated city near Oakley on Saturday afternoon.

"The people of Idaho are incredibly well inform and intuitively have common sense and they're bringing up the very same issues that you might hear anywhere in our country mostly," Crapo said. "These are things like our national debt, out national defense . They're very concern about the level of civility in society, the incivility in political discourse but also the violence that is arising so much more rapidly in our society."

On Saturday he met with several residents from Marion. Crapo said there's more than 200 unincorporated communities, an unincorporated town is classify as not having its own government but follow certain jurisdiction rules.

"There are 200 incorporated towns, the larger ones," Crapo said. "We finished those about two years ago."

Other Magic Valley small communities Crapo has visited include Almo, Elba,Springdale, Idahome/ Sublett and Raft River. He said it gives him an idea where Idahoans stand in particular issues.

Crapo also discuss his legislation to combat robocalls, protecting American's personal date from being used without their discretion, the country's economy and the job creations.

Crapo plans to continue his visits in September and is gearing up to visit Carey in honor of the city's centennial on Aug. 13.