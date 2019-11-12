US Department of Transportation announces $900 million in infrastructure grants

The Department of Transportation's Secretary Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that $900 million in grants will be allocated across the country towards infrastructure projects.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks during a infrastructure investment announcement at transportation headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) Grants have been awarded to 55 projects spread across 35 states.

Federal Highway Administrator Nicole Nason said the process was competitive. The projects selected include bridges, highways, ports and more in both urban and rural communities.

Nason said that residents in areas receiving grants should be proud of their communities.

"We are improving safety and we are improving economic vitality," Nason said. "And we're getting that money out the door as soon as we can."

