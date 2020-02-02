U.S. Forest Service cracking down on dogs without leashes

The U.S. Forest Service is cracking down on people letting dogs run off leash along trails in Wyoming and Idaho, following a surge in reports of dogs harassing wildlife and biting people.

Officials say it's not acceptable to treat Teton Canyon like a dog park.

Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence says the forest service will more strictly enforce rules that say dogs must be leashed within 200 feet of trail heads and campgrounds.

The move comes after nearby Idaho communities such as the town of Driggs grew dramatically in recent years.