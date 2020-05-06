US, Wyoming urge rejection of ruling that blocked bear hunts

FILE--A black bear looks for food in the sagebrush near a main road in Yellowstone National Park in this file photo taken Thursday, Aug. 14, 1997, in Wyoming. The bear's presence drew a crowd of onlookers causing a minor traffic jam. Twenty years after park officials took efforts to reduce the feeding of bears by humans along the roads, thereby reducing "bear jams," roadside bears have returned seeking natural food along road corridors that may be some of the last vacant bear habitat left in the park. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. government and the state of Wyoming are urging an appeals court to throw out significant portions of a ruling that blocked the first grizzly bear hunts in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades.

The case involves more than 700 grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

The animals lost their federal protections but had them restored in 2018 by a judge in Montana just as hunting was scheduled to begin.

Environmental groups and Montana's Crow Tribe say grizzlies in the Yellowstone region of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming need continued protections to protect their hard-fought recovery from near-extinction last century.

 
