US lawmakers want answers about Idaho gold mine process

Lawmakers who oversee appropriations for the U.S. Forest Service have sent a letter requesting the agency revoke its decision allowing a Canadian company to write a key environmental report on proposed open-pit gold mines in central Idaho.

Six Democrats on the House Appropriations Subcommittee sent the letter Monday.

The lawmakers also want all records leading to the Forest Service giving British Columbia-based Midas Gold authority to write the document.

Internal Forest Service documents indicate the company received that authority after the Trump administration became involved.

The document deals with the potential effect the mines would have on protected salmon, steelhead and bull trout.