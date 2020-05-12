US says Washington state overstepped with oil train law

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2013 file photo, a fireball goes up at the site of an oil train derailment near Casselton, N.D. The Trump administration is withdrawing a proposal for freight trains to have at least two crew members that was drafted in response to explosions of crude oil trains in the U.S. and Canada. Transportation officials said Thursday, May 23, 2019 that a review of accident data did not support the notion that having one crew member is less safe than a multi-person crew. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy, File)
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration on Monday moved to block a Washington state law that imposed safety restrictions on oil shipments by rail in response to numerous explosive accidents.

The Department of Transportation determined federal law preempts the state's mandate that crude from the oil fields of the Northern Plains have more of its volatile gases removed prior to being loaded onto rail cars.

The attorneys general for Montana and North Dakota had argued the law effectively banned crude from their states.

A spokesperson for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state is considering its legal options in response to the determination.

 
