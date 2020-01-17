US to screen airline passengers from central China for new illness

U.S. health officials have announced they will begin screening airline passengers from central China for a new virus that is making people sick.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it would begin the screening immediately for 2019 novel coronavirus.

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats,” according to the CDC. “Rarely, these coronaviruses can evolve and infect humans and then spread between humans.”

Recent examples of this include SARS and MERS.

People traveling from Wuhan, China, will have their temperature checked and be asked about symptoms as they arrive at New York City’s Kennedy airport and the Los Angeles and San Francisco airports.

The CDC said it’s part of an effort to better detect and prevent the newly identified virus that emerged in China last month and has sickened dozens of people and been tied to two deaths.

“Most of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China, have reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread,” the CDC says. “Some patients in the outbreak reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, suggesting that some limited person-to-person spread may be occurring.”

Health officials are investigating.

The CDC started a similar screening program at U.S. airports in 2014 during a large outbreak of Ebola in West Africa.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.