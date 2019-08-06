U.S. to supply more nonhormone treated beef to EU under new trade agreement

President Donald Trump announced a deal on Friday in Washington, indicating trade representatives between the United States and European Union have agreed on a new trade deal to sell more American beef to Europe.

According to President Trump, beef sales to the European Union will increase by 46 percent in the first year under the new deal and then increase over the next several years. Chairman Elect of the U.S. Meat Export Federation Cevin Jones said that although EU trade representatives didn't budge under on the nonhormonal requirement of beef under the deal, it will have a positive impact on beef producers, especially those who want to get into a niche program.

"We do raise some nonhormone-treated beef that could be destined for the EU," Jones said. "Essentially were talking about tripling our exports to the European Union over the next seven years, duty free."

While the deal has been signed by both U.S. and EU trade representatives as well as the EU Ambassador, the deal still has to yet to be approved by the European Parliament.