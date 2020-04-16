USPS unveils new safety practices during COIVD-19 pandemic

Post offices across the country are taking extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Postal Service is making changes to how they operate, both when delivering the mail, and working at the post office.

All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as having hand sanitizer nearby.

Those working at the offices will be practicing social distancing, as well has having cough and sneeze barriers up if they deal with customers.

And while people might think that business would be slow right now, that's actually the opposite, explains Buhl Postmaster Kelsee Aagard.

"The post office has actually increased in people coming in to buy stamps and people mailing letters to each other, just because the distancing is so much people aren't seeing each other as much," Aagard said. "But we do see people coming in to buy stamps. We've seen a lot more packages as people are home, they're ordering online, and we are hiring at usps.com/careers, for not only temporary, but permanent jobs as well just because we have increased our business so much, and we appreciate everyone who's come in to help us do that."

Aagard also reminds people not to approach their mail carrier, rather they should wait until they leave to go get their mail.