Uber and Lyft driver talks about passenger safety

Following the recent disappearance of a college student in Utah, who police say was last seen by her Lyft driver, KMVT wanted to take a look at just how safe ride share services are.

While these crimes aren't common, passengers should still be aware of the dangers and take proper precautions, ehether that be talking on the phone with someone while in the car, texting location to friends or even carrying a weapon for self-defense.

KMVT talked with Sean Wayment, who drives for both Uber and Lyft, about what riders can do before hopping in for a ride.

“When their Uber or their Lyft driver shows up to them, they need to look at the car, the license plate, and communicate with the driver, to make sure they have the right driver,” Wayment said.

Wayment also reminds people to be nice to the drivers, to not distract them while they are driving, and for those with small children to remember to bring a car seat for them.