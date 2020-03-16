Uber Eats & DoorDash customers can now request a 'no-contact' delivery

Food delivery companies, like Uber Eats and DoorDash, are offering a no-contact delivery option for their customers.

Doordash said if a no-contact delivery is requested, customers should be specific and thorough as possible with their location and instructions.

These delivery companies want to ensure those who are ill or who have been in contact with others who may be sick, to use that option as it is important to protect the health of the community, according to a statement from DoorDash.

The delivery person may even reach out through a call or text message when customers place an order to request a no-contact delivery, or they can update in the "delivery instructions" section at checkout.

One Uber Eats delivery driver in Twin Falls told KMVT that a customer in Kimberly chose that option this morning.

"The lady wanted me to leave the delivery inside the screen door because her daughter has the flu," said Masoud Ghotbi. So I just followed her request."

The dasher will then leave your food in a safe place and alert you when it's ready for pickup.