CSI club hosts first Ugle Kernel Farm Run

For the first time on Saturday, College Of Southern Idaho's Horticulture Program hosted an Ugly Kernel Farm Run. The event ran from 2-8 p.m. at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm.

Instead of CSI's annual corn maize, they decided to try something new. Children and adults came out and participated in an obstacle run. Beginning with the kids run, they went through half a mile of farm themed obstacles ranging from shucking corn to climbing over hay bells; and the adult course was filled with even more.

"Instead of the corn maize, we have a pathway through the corn with another 10 obstacles, and these involve mud pits and a tire wall and a climbing fence and things like that. We have a bunch of bags of spuds for people to haul," says Chance Munns, adviser to the Council of Horticulture Students at CSI.

In addition to the proceeds going to horticulture students at CSI, it will also be used toward Christmas donations and other nonprofit contributions in Twin Falls.

