U-Haul offers free month of storage for students amid coronavirus concerns

Twin Falls U-Haul Moving and Storage is among locations nationwide offering a free month of self-storage to students.

U-Haul helps the community at the community level (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Even though the College of Southern Idaho will not be closing dorms, but for some students who might need to go home and could use help with storage, they can get a indoor climate controlled unit at U-Haul.

KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls U-Haul general manager Jon Lenker who said U-Haul does this typically in times of natural disasters, but will be doing the same thing during this coronavirus outbreak.

"In times of need, sometimes you don't have a place to put that stuff and not everyone can come up with a months storage right now," Lenker said. "They need that money for gas money, or food money, and so they are trying to help out the community at the community level."

Lenker said no students have used this free service just yet, but hopes that they will use it if they need it.