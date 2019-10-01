Under Armour trademark dispute puts start-up plans on hold

Retail giant Under Armour has sued a family business in a trademark dispute over its name Cascade Armory.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reported Monday that business owners Alex Short and his wife Diana received a cease-and-desist letter ahead of plans to open a retail front in Boise, Idaho.

The Shorts say they officially formed their business in 2017 selling flannel button-ups, hoodies and beanies in Bend, Oregon after establishing sales when the couple was in college a few years ago.

Officials say the Shorts filed to trademark the name in 2018, but the process is now on hold.

Officials say Under Armour cites trademark infringement, trademark dilution and brand confusion over name similarities.

Under Armour spokesperson said company policy does not allow them to speak on ongoing litigation.

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com

