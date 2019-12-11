'Sticker Shock' campaign aims to curb underage drinking in Idaho

The holiday is approaching us, and although adults will be drinking to celebrate, there are some concerns they might give alcoholic beverages to a minor or even purchase it for them.

And in doing so, they are putting these kids at risk.

Research says more than 46 percent of Idaho youth who drink underage usually obtain alcohol by someone giving it to them, including through adults 21 and older who can purchase it legally.

This is why a statewide "Sticker Shock" campaign aims to curb underage drinking this holiday season.

They've partnered with the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, the Idaho State Liquor Division and 24 community prevention organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley.

Dr. Jonathan Tripp, from Tripp Family Medicine, said teens don't realize the long term effects of drinking.

"If you are a consumer of alcohol at all during the age up to 25, you're much more likely to become addicted to alcohol," Tripp said.

If adults provide alcohol to minors, they could face up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.