The Gem State's unemployment rate has not changed for the 19th month in a row.

The Idaho Department of Labor said the rate is at 2.8 percent in June, keeping it below 3% for about a year and a half now.

The percentage of people 16 and older looking for work went up to 63.9%.

There were almost 29,000 online Idaho job openings last month compared to the 30,000 one year ago.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent last month.