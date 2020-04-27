Yard signs to honor Twin Falls senior class of 2020

Many people are coming up with creative ways to honor and recognize people who are graduating from high school this year.

One community member and counselor for the Twin Falls School District had a unique idea.

She had the idea to create yard signs for each student graduating from the Twin Falls School District.

Lucy Wills got in touch with the education foundation and they raised enough money through donations to order the signs for all 609 seniors.

Every student within the Twin Falls School District will be surprised with a yard sign.

"We hope that it makes them feel special, maybe give them a honk if you drive by and let them know you are thinking about them," said Stephanie Hudson from the education foundation. "I hope it makes everyone feel special in a time when everything feels uncertain, it's nice to do these random acts of kindness and recognition."

Lucy Wills hopes that it will make them smile.