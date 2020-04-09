United Way: 'We have to really come together to have a greater impact'

The United Way of South Central Idaho is working to be a resource for anyone who may need resources during this pandemic, and for anyone who may be interested in donating resources.

The United Way is working with community partners to align community efforts to give aid wherever it is needed. One way they are doing this is by establishing a statewide COVID-19 response fund for Idaho (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

On Wednesday, KMVT met with them at the Mustard Seed in Twin Falls, which they say is a hub for the whole county, as they supply food to many other food pantries throughout the area.

The United Way is working with community partners to align community efforts to give aid wherever it is needed. One way they are doing this is by establishing a statewide COVID-19 response fund for Idaho — where other nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups and other public organizations can apply for a grant.

"I think this pandemic has really proven that we can't do it ourselves, and we have to really come together to have a greater impact," said Bill Maikranz, United Way president and CEO.

At their website The United Way has provided ways to give support, and resources such as prescription discount cards, and a link to apply for the COVID-19 response and recovery fund.