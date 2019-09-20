United Way helps hand out snack packs and family meals in Magic Valley Community

The United Way helped hand out 250 family meals and 650 snack packs for kids on Friday, according to Sonya Haines, the Resource Development Director for United Way South Central.

Sonya Haines the Development Director for the United Way in South Central Idaho displays a can opener included in the family meal kits behind her.

"So yesterday we had whats called ABC Day, it's Aramark Building Communities day and it's a great opportunity for the community to come out."

Haines's says the United Way received a grant that helped pay for the snack packs and family meals.

"We got a grant of $2,500 and then Aramark matched that and what were able to do double or triple what we were able to do this year," Haines said. "So we focused on this year were family meals and snack packs for kids."

Haines says there's always a need for snacks for kids in school, especially for those who are long bus rides or forget to bring lunch.

"We know that teachers and administration in schools are always at a deficit for snacks for kids," she said.

The United Way helped distribute the snack packs and family meals throughout the schools and food pantries like the Mustard Seed in the Magic Valley. Haines says this year's family meals included an item that's an obvious necessity but sometimes isn't included for people in need."

"They need a can opener," she said. "They need can openers. So please you know with the food pantries when you donate some food go to the dollar store grab some can openers. It is really nice for the pantries to be able have those can openers to be able to help those families in need, and to be able to open the food that their getting."

If you'd like more information on the United Way in South Central Idaho, or how you can donate or make a difference in your community visit here.

