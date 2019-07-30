University of Idaho purchases land for education and outreach complex in Jerome

The University of Idaho bought six acres in Jerome County near Highway 93 to build an education and outreach complex for agriculture.

The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment is making another stride in their projects.

The six acres at the Crossroads Point Business Center will have a public visitor center, faculty office, laboratories, classrooms and housing that associates with CAFE.

In a press release, they said this is the second biggest step for the University of Idaho toward creating one of the nation's largest research dairy.

“This purchase marks an important advance in realizing the overall goal of the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment,” said Michael P. Parrella, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. “CAFE will help Idaho’s important dairy industry, and the broader agricultural and business communities in the state by improving their sustainability so they remain a vital foundation of Idaho’s economy.”

Back in February, KMVT reported that the U of I and the Idaho Dairymen's Association bought land together to build a research center in Rupert.

This new complex being build in Jerome will help them collaborate together in Idaho's agriculture scene.

"The discovery center I think is really exciting, because it will tell the story of agriculture of the Magic Valley and Idaho, water, electricity, everything there is to know in agriculture," said Arlen Crouch, the owner of the Crossroads Point Business Center.

Another part of this project will also enhance food processing education and add research opportunities. CAFE will be working with the College of Southern Idaho in that endeavor.