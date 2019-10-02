Upcoming social media seminar aims to protect students and parents

The Rupert Police Department and family Health Services are hosting an event about the perils of social media for parents and their children.

People can learn how to protect themselves and their family from online predatory behavior, bullying, sexting and more.

The event is free and will be held Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Burley High School's Little Theater.

"It's about to teach your student and your child to be responsible in what they receive and what they send through texting and also how they represent themselves on social media," said Debbie Critchfield, district spokeswoman. "How do they protect themselves in cases of bullying, what is bullying? How can you address those emotional ties? Then the law enforcement piece. What if you suspect or are worried that your child may be involved in something that is dangerous to them in any form."

Both students and parents are invited to attend.