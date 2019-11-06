Twin Falls elementary schools to host Veteran’s Day programs

Veteran's Day will be coming up next week, and all elementary schools in Twin Falls School District will be putting on programs to honor those who served.

Fifth graders at Lincoln Elementary have been working all year on a preparation for their upcoming program. This will be the second year the school puts on the show, and they expect to have a full house once again for the celebration.

Music teacher Benita Remaley worked especially hard to prepare them not only for their performance, but also for the meaning behind it.

"Fifth graders come in not sure what this program is all about, so it gives me the opportunity to teach them about veterans, about our country, about patriotism and they grow to love it," Remaley said.

The program will be in Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The show begins at 1 p.m., and all of the community is welcome to attend.