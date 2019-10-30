Upcoming workforce course at CSi may save your life

A new course is being offered at the College of Southern Idaho’s Workforce Training Center that could potentially save people's lives.

The course, Confined Space, Competent Person, focuses on staying as safe as possible when working in hazardous, confined spaces. Confined spaces incidents are not the most common, but they can be the most deadly. Many times this is due to the hazards being misunderstood or underestimated. And CSI faculty says one of the most important hazards to be aware of is the air.

“We teach you how to test the air quality and you know if it's good or if it's bad, obviously if it's bad we're not going in there," said Davy Gadd, apprenticeship program manager. "But then other things, you know think outside of the box a little bit. What else could possibly be in that space to kill you because the goal at the end of the day is to go home alive."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires anyone who enters a confined space to be trained, so people who need certification, the course plans to begin in January.