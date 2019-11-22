New trend: using code words when calling for help

After a girl calls 9-1-1 and orders a pepperoni pizza to hint to police that her mother was in a domestic dispute, questions have raised if code words like these are the new norm when calling for help.

KMVT dug a little deeper, and reached out to city officials here in Twin Falls. They say they noticed situations like these happening over a year ago, possibly having originated from a meme in California. It apparently spread rapidly.

"In addition to having a line of questioning that they do to determine if a caller is safe is we also have a text to 9-1-1 system so you can text us if you feel you're unsafe to make a phone call for any reason please just text us, you can text 9-1-1 it'll go straight to us and we'll be able to respond to that," says Josh Palmer, public information officer for the city of Twin Falls.

Dispatchers are trying to get first responders to the scene as quickly as possible, and they say providing accurate information is the best way for them help.