Utah accident leaves Twin Falls woman dead

An early morning crash Tuesday morning in Utah has left a Twin Falls woman dead.

Twenty year old Missy Boeddiker was driving home from Utah Tuesday morning, when she over corrected and rolled her car off the road on I-84 near Snowville at about 6:30 A.M

The car rolled four times before coming to rest on its roof. She was wearing her seat belt, however, she passed away Thursday at the hospital.

KMVT talked with Jayleen Lovell, one of her friends, who set up a Go Fund Me page to help with the medical bills and funeral costs.

“She unfortunately does not have ant insurance or anything, and so her family's going to need some help too with the funeral expenses and all the hospital expenses,” Lovell stated.

Lovell also said that Missy would be greatly missed, whether people knew her or not.

“She was so smart, and like a genius, and beautiful, and she had a clothing line that she was starting for like festival wear for men... So she was so determined, and she was so goal oriented,” Lovell explained.

The funeral will be held Friday the 31st at 3 P.M at Sunset cemetery, followed by a reception at Parke’s Funeral Home.